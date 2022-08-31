Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,091,000 after acquiring an additional 443,718 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,968 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. 3,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,493. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

