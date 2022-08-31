Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 11,368.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,635 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for 0.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $25,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EWC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,137. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

