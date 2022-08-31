Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 701,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,470,000. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF accounts for 0.9% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 5.88% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 103,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,399. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

