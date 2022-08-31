Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 35,662 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,662 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,012,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 190,004 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.58.

