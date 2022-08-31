Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 354.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.15. 83,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,283. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.10.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.