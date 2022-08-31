Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Up 8.4% in August

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 10,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days. Approximately 48.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of ICPT stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. 28,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,827. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
Read More
