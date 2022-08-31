Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.95. 17,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 930,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ICPT. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading

