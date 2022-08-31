Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $2.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.96) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.86) to €2.40 ($2.45) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.60 ($2.65) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $10.34 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

