Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Update

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,029,000 after acquiring an additional 112,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,003,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.18. 10,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,329. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.