Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) is Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s 5th Largest Position

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $45,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 664,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 992,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after buying an additional 36,566 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 242,344 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,409,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 5,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,777. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

