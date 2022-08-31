Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 1.04% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,356,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,126 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,269,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 80,616 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,904,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 804.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 638,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 568,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.