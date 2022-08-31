Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 124,657 shares.The stock last traded at $50.91 and had previously closed at $50.89.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
