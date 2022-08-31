Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

IVCB remained flat at $10.06 on Wednesday. 5,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $250,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $345,000.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

