Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 31st (ACU, AMBA, BBOX, BMO, CSH, CX, DLN, DWVYF, ERJ, GOLF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 31st:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 190 ($2.30) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 275 ($3.32).

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$134.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 85 ($1.03) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 125 ($1.51).

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,500 ($42.29).

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Helical (LON:HLCL) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 375 ($4.53) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 520 ($6.28).

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a sell rating. They currently have GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 280 ($3.38).

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a sell rating.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a neutral rating. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 210 ($2.54).

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 140 ($1.69).

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

