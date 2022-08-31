Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 31st (ACU, AMBA, BBOX, BMO, CSH, CX, DLN, DWVYF, ERJ, GOLF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 31st:
Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$134.00 target price on the stock.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a buy rating to a reduce rating.
Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 85 ($1.03) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 125 ($1.51).
CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Derwent London (LON:DLN) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,500 ($42.29).
Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Helical (LON:HLCL) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 375 ($4.53) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 520 ($6.28).
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.
HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.
LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a sell rating. They currently have GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 280 ($3.38).
LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a sell rating.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a neutral rating. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 210 ($2.54).
PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.
Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 140 ($1.69).
Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.
