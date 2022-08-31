Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for August 31st (AAU, ADXS, AGRI, AGRX, AGTC, AIRT, APO, ARES, ASM, BCYC)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, August 31st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX). They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE). They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW). They issued an equal weight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP). They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

