Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for August 31st (AAU, ADXS, AGRI, AGRX, AGTC, AIRT, APO, ARES, ASM, BCYC)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, August 31st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Almaden Minerals Ltd alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX). They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE). They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW). They issued an equal weight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP). They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.