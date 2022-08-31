Investors Buy Large Volume of Rocket Lab USA Call Options (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,310 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical volume of 2,519 call options.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 9,429,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,512 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,322 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 519,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,800 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.40.

RKLB stock traded up 0.40 on Wednesday, hitting 5.53. 108,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,294. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of 3.53 and a 12-month high of 21.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

