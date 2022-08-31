Invst LLC Grows Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Invst LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,680 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.48. 4,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,697. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

