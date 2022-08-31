Invst LLC Has $712,000 Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Invst LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Resolute Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 45,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 203,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.