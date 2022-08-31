Invst LLC Purchases 381 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Invst LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $65,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.12.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

