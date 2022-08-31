Invst LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Invst LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $9.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,540,046. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $447.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

