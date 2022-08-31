Invst LLC Sells 133 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 111,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 913,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 34,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

