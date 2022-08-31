Invst LLC Sells 205 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Invst LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. 8,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

