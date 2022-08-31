Invst LLC Sells 9,820 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Invst LLC lowered its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. 4,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,769. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

