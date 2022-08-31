Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 943,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $46.15.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Featured Articles
