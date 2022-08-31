Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 943,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.