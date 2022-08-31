Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Short Interest Update

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 19,420,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 66,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

