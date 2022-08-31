iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Update

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IPW. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of iPower to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPW remained flat at $1.05 on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. iPower has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

iPower Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in iPower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

