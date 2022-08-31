Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.16

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Iress Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Iress Company Profile
