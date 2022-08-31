iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Cut by Invst LLC

Invst LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.43. 62,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,872,209. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $117.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average of $104.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

