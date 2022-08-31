iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,014,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.46. 50,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $176.02.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
