iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $176.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.