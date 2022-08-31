iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTK traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. 20,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $23.87.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.