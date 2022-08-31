iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTK traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. 20,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $23.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTK Get Rating ) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,477 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 21.52% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

