iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

