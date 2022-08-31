iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) is MetLife Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF makes up 2.0% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $497,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,614,000 after purchasing an additional 660,644 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,110,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,238. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $52.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

