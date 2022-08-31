iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,826,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 351,376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.94. 1,590,637 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55.

