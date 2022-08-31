iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 68,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

