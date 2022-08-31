iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
IVV traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.72. The stock had a trading volume of 222,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,452. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.14 and a 200 day moving average of $416.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
