iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,091 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. 9,906,285 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.

