Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Update

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 621,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Isoray Stock Performance

Shares of ISR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 97,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,906. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Isoray

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Isoray by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,248,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Isoray by 41.0% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Isoray by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Isoray by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

