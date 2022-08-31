Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Shares Down 1.6%

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 6,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 11,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.75.
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
