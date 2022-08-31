Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Shares Down 1.6%

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 6,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 11,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

