Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,713 shares.The stock last traded at $3.32 and had previously closed at $3.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
Read More
