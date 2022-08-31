Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,713 shares.The stock last traded at $3.32 and had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

