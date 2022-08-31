Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is Westwood Global Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Westwood Global Investments LLC lowered its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,516,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 866,203 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco makes up approximately 16.4% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $322,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 782,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 611,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,503,436. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

