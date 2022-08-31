Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $29.85.
Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
