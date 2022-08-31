Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ituran Location and Control

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.



Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

