ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.11

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 10158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ITV from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ITV from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

