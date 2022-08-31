IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.87. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 333,413 shares.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% in the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.