Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC reduced its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,680 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech accounts for about 1.4% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,104. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.