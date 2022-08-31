Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cantaloupe comprises about 2.8% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.94% of Cantaloupe worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its position in Cantaloupe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 657,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cantaloupe by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 10,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,021.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $461.50 million, a P/E ratio of 160.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

