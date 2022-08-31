Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Lowers Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,081 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.08% of First Internet Bancorp worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,709. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $347.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.66.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on INBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.