Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Reduces Holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC trimmed its stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.89% of TELA Bio worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TELA. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at TELA Bio

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 500,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,105,709 shares in the company, valued at $32,845,672. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 500,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,105,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,845,672. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 27,500 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,009,960 shares of company stock worth $7,816,570. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELA Bio Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TELA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,737. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 116.80% and a negative return on equity of 278.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

