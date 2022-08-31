Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC reduced its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DMAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DMAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 207,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,605.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,855,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,249.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.