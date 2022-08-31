Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Sells 290,000 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC decreased its position in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.43% of Reed’s worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Reed's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Reed’s to $0.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED stock remained flat at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 277,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,559. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Reed’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 464.42% and a negative net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

(Get Rating)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.